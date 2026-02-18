UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 38,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

UGE International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -289.05.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

