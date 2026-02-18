K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.72. 269,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 357,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

K2 Gold Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of C$167.55 million, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54.

K2 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016. K2 Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.