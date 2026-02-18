Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.24 and last traded at $114.55. 52,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.4%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27.
