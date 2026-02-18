Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.61. 33,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 54,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
