Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.61. 33,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 54,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 146,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 147,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.