iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24. 29,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 19,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Norway ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter worth $1,130,000. BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 234.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000.

About iShares MSCI Norway ETF

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

