First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.2950. 54,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 8,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $24.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
