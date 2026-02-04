ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Up 25.8% in January

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,969,540 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 10,312,027 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,703,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,703,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARR stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 1,930,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 437.88 and a beta of 1.46. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.4%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $123,403.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240.60. This trade represents a 87.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 620.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.