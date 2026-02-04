ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,787 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 5,372 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.54% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Stock Performance

SMDD traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.00.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

