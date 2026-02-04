KeyCorp Reiterates “Sector Weight” Rating for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $67.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.62. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $207.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,907. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $276,471.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,287.69. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,073,528 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 109.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 59,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 58,109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000.

Trending Headlines about Silicon Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments agreed to acquire Silicon Labs for $231.00 per share, citing strategic fit in embedded wireless connectivity and ~$450M of expected annual synergies within three years — this takeover premium is the primary driver of the stock rally. Texas Instruments to acquire Silicon Labs

Texas Instruments agreed to acquire Silicon Labs for $231.00 per share, citing strategic fit in embedded wireless connectivity and ~$450M of expected annual synergies within three years — this takeover premium is the primary driver of the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Silicon Labs beat Q4 estimates with $0.56 EPS vs. $0.54 consensus and revenue around $208M (year?over?year revenue growth strong), reinforcing the company’s operating momentum ahead of the deal close. Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Silicon Labs beat Q4 estimates with $0.56 EPS vs. $0.54 consensus and revenue around $208M (year?over?year revenue growth strong), reinforcing the company’s operating momentum ahead of the deal close. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in SLAB was temporarily halted early in the session for “news pending,” consistent with the deal announcement and surrounding press flow; halts are procedural but can compress price movement until details are released.

Trading in SLAB was temporarily halted early in the session for “news pending,” consistent with the deal announcement and surrounding press flow; halts are procedural but can compress price movement until details are released. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts: Benchmark reiterated a “hold” on SLAB — the deal removes some near?term coverage variability but broker opinions matter more for remaining public free float and arbitrage activity. Benzinga

Analysts: Benchmark reiterated a “hold” on SLAB — the deal removes some near?term coverage variability but broker opinions matter more for remaining public free float and arbitrage activity. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder?rights law firms (Halper Sadeh LLC, Brodsky & Smith) announced investigations into whether the sale process and $231 price provide fair value, signaling potential litigation that could delay closing or pressure terms. Halper Sadeh LLC investigation

Multiple shareholder?rights law firms (Halper Sadeh LLC, Brodsky & Smith) announced investigations into whether the sale process and $231 price provide fair value, signaling potential litigation that could delay closing or pressure terms. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a large spike in put purchases (1,820 puts) suggests some market participants are betting on downside or seeking protection despite the takeover premium — watch open interest and arbitrage flows.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.