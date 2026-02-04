Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.700-4.700 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $6.06 on Wednesday, reaching $130.07. 8,344,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,719. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson Controls International

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS ~$0.90 (Adj. $0.89) vs. ~$0.84 est.; revenue ~$5.80B vs. ~$5.64B est.; revenue +6.8% YoY and solid margins/ROE, signaling healthy operating leverage. MarketBeat / Press Release

Q1 results beat expectations — GAAP EPS ~$0.90 (Adj. $0.89) vs. ~$0.84 est.; revenue ~$5.80B vs. ~$5.64B est.; revenue +6.8% YoY and solid margins/ROE, signaling healthy operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY?2026 and Q2 guidance: FY EPS set at $4.70 (vs. ~4.60 consensus) and Q2 EPS at $1.110 (above ~1.05 consensus) — management is signaling stronger-than-expected margin and demand visibility. Press Release: Q1 Results & Guidance

Company raised FY?2026 and Q2 guidance: FY EPS set at $4.70 (vs. ~4.60 consensus) and Q2 EPS at $1.110 (above ~1.05 consensus) — management is signaling stronger-than-expected margin and demand visibility. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and orders surged: record backlog of $18.2B (?+20% organic) and orders +39% organically — management links this to a data?center and AI-driven boom for cooling and controls, supporting multi-year revenue visibility. Benzinga: Backlog & Data Center Demand

Backlog and orders surged: record backlog of $18.2B (?+20% organic) and orders +39% organically — management links this to a data?center and AI-driven boom for cooling and controls, supporting multi-year revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: New product tailwind — launched YORK YDAM high?density chiller aimed at multistory data centers and AI factories (up to 3.5MW), which directly targets the faster-growing segment cited in the quarter. PR Newswire: YORK YDAM Launch

New product tailwind — launched YORK YDAM high?density chiller aimed at multistory data centers and AI factories (up to 3.5MW), which directly targets the faster-growing segment cited in the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / momentum questions: some commentators note JCI has rallied strongly over the past year (one?year gains cited) and discuss whether the stock’s run rates justify current multiples — watch earnings multiple and consensus revisions. Yahoo Finance: Valuation Piece

Valuation / momentum questions: some commentators note JCI has rallied strongly over the past year (one?year gains cited) and discuss whether the stock’s run rates justify current multiples — watch earnings multiple and consensus revisions. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: an executive VP disclosed share sales totaling roughly $6.08M — investors sometimes view sizeable insider sales as a cautionary signal (context and timing matter). MSN: Insider Sale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $31,225,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

