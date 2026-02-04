Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,529,353 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 19,579,958 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,681,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,681,612 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 353,745 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $7,800,077.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,132,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,620,809.15. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard Pulik sold 406,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $9,122,976.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 239,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,033.59. This trade represents a 62.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,332,392 shares of company stock worth $266,393,645. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,390,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 11,507.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,937,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877,348 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth $37,546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,681,000 after buying an additional 3,254,113 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,978,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after buying an additional 3,022,851 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIV stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,033. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

