BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.73 and last traded at $35.6660, with a volume of 240687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.23, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.30.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.76. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BILL by 82.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 41,103 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of BILL by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,558,000 after purchasing an additional 896,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

