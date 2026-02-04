Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James Financial

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUMN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.51. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumen Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed $5.75B AT&T transaction — reduced total debt by ~ $4.8B, cut annual interest expense ~45%, lowered capex and reduced net leverage to below 4x, freeing cash for network modernization and growth initiatives. Read More.

Completed $5.75B AT&T transaction — reduced total debt by ~ $4.8B, cut annual interest expense ~45%, lowered capex and reduced net leverage to below 4x, freeing cash for network modernization and growth initiatives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and improved guidance — Lumen reported $0.23 EPS vs. consensus loss estimates, revenue roughly in line, and forecast annual free cash flow above Street expectations, driven by strong connectivity demand and cost controls. This explains the immediate positive market reaction. Read More.

Q4 beat and improved guidance — Lumen reported $0.23 EPS vs. consensus loss estimates, revenue roughly in line, and forecast annual free cash flow above Street expectations, driven by strong connectivity demand and cost controls. This explains the immediate positive market reaction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic shift toward higher?margin enterprise and digital products — management highlighted rising adoption of PCF and NaaS and an AI growth focus; analysts and bulls see meaningful margin tailwinds and a discounted valuation vs. larger carriers. Read More.

Strategic shift toward higher?margin enterprise and digital products — management highlighted rising adoption of PCF and NaaS and an AI growth focus; analysts and bulls see meaningful margin tailwinds and a discounted valuation vs. larger carriers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying reported — CapWealth added ~704,970 shares, signaling some investor confidence following the transaction and results. Read More.

Institutional buying reported — CapWealth added ~704,970 shares, signaling some investor confidence following the transaction and results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Official earnings materials and call — management provided slides and a transcript detailing results, cash?flow outlook and execution priorities; useful for investors doing due diligence. Read More. and Read More.

Official earnings materials and call — management provided slides and a transcript detailing results, cash?flow outlook and execution priorities; useful for investors doing due diligence. Read More. and Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Partnership/adjacent product news — a SeenThis/Lumen Research collaboration on attention measurement is incremental business development but unlikely to move shares materially today. Read More.

Partnership/adjacent product news — a SeenThis/Lumen Research collaboration on attention measurement is incremental business development but unlikely to move shares materially today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large shareholder sale — AIGH Capital sold ~2.55M Lumen shares (~$15.6M based on quarter?average pricing), which can add selling pressure and signal profit?taking after the run?up. Read More.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

Read More

