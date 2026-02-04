Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Market Perform Rating at Citizens Jmp

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,199.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,644.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,227.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,301.92. Booking has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total value of $77,867.25. Following the sale, the director owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total value of $4,937,817.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,631,984.10. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,364 shares of company stock worth $17,394,538. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

