Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $233.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.65.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $205.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.96 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,983.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $1,365,675.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,128.17. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.