Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Sold by New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC

New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 10.4% of New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Dimensions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.