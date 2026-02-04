AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.79 and last traded at $224.3780, with a volume of 1294016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.62.

Key AMETEK News

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Melius Research set a $235.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.02 and a 200 day moving average of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. This represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

