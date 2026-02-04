Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.06 and last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 288755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $405.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.65 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 5,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $448,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,661. The trade was a 35.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 22,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,677,686.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,946,750. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 73,586 shares of company stock worth $5,720,907 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 89.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Featured Articles

