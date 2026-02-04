Equity Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,587,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $122,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 50.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.7% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

SNY stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

