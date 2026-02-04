New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 26,767 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $10,937,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 867,666 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 229,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after buying an additional 136,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $3,568,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,824.64. This trade represents a 46.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $4,057,092.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,901 shares of company stock worth $52,846,182. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $310.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Further Reading

