Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,871,342 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871,342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Champion Homes were worth $15,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 768,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in Champion Homes in the second quarter valued at $3,748,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Champion Homes by 25.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 923,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,525,000 after purchasing an additional 187,611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Champion Homes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 46,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Champion Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Champion Homes

In other Champion Homes news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,064,916.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,634.30. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $159,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,537.95. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,603. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

SKY opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

