National Pension Service Purchases Shares of 7,979 Revvity Inc. $RVTY

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 79.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $124.82.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Revvity

Here are the key news stories impacting Revvity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and raised guidance — Revvity reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.70 (ahead of estimates) and revenue of $772.06M, and gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.35–$5.45 and revenue guidance near $3.0B. These results and guidance are the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Press Release / Slide Deck

Q4 beats and raised guidance — Revvity reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.70 (ahead of estimates) and revenue of $772.06M, and gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.35–$5.45 and revenue guidance near $3.0B. These results and guidance are the primary catalyst lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $124 and maintained a Buy — a sizable upside projection (~23% from current levels) that likely supports buying interest. TD Cowen PT Raise

TD Cowen raised its price target to $124 and maintained a Buy — a sizable upside projection (~23% from current levels) that likely supports buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $110 with an Equal Weight rating — another upward revision reinforcing the post-earnings re-rating. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo lifted its target to $110 with an Equal Weight rating — another upward revision reinforcing the post-earnings re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target modestly to $105 but kept a Neutral rating — a smaller upgrade that tempers some upside expectations. JPMorgan Note

JPMorgan raised its target modestly to $105 but kept a Neutral rating — a smaller upgrade that tempers some upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and momentum screens (Zacks, Benzinga) are flagging Revvity as a momentum/upgrade name after the print, which can attract short-term flows and momentum traders. Zacks Momentum Piece

Analyst write-ups and momentum screens (Zacks, Benzinga) are flagging Revvity as a momentum/upgrade name after the print, which can attract short-term flows and momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed on valuation — Seeking Alpha and DCF-focused pieces note the stock is “close to a buy” but point to valuation/DCF gaps, suggesting upside may be contingent on sustained execution. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Analyst commentary is mixed on valuation — Seeking Alpha and DCF-focused pieces note the stock is “close to a buy” but point to valuation/DCF gaps, suggesting upside may be contingent on sustained execution. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings transcripts and call highlights are available for deeper diligence — read the company’s prepared remarks and slides for segment-level drivers and margin outlook. Earnings Call Transcript

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Further Reading

