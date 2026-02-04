Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,154,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $200,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

