Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,154,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $200,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).
