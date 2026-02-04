Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 55,231 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 118.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $60,772.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,088.20. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,895 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $81,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,955.20. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 314.90% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

