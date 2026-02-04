Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,554,530 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 8,245,537 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,259,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,259,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GNL opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.86 million. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -53.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.