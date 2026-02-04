Nexusmind Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMD)

Nexusmind (NMD) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Nexusmind token can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00005575 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexusmind has a total market cap of $43.43 million and approximately $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexusmind has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nexusmind

Nexusmind was first traded on September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. The official website for Nexusmind is nexusmind.io/index. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind. The official message board for Nexusmind is medium.com/@mynexusmind.

Buying and Selling Nexusmind

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 4.23965133 USD and is down -8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexusmind should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexusmind using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

