MetYa One Day Volume Tops $7.69 Million (MY)

MetYa (MY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One MetYa token can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetYa has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetYa has a total market capitalization of $65.93 million and $7.69 million worth of MetYa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetYa Token Profile

MetYa was first traded on January 14th, 2025. MetYa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,527,627 tokens. The official website for MetYa is metya.com. MetYa’s official Twitter account is @metyacom.

MetYa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetYa (MY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetYa has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 994,527,627.1346257 in circulation. The last known price of MetYa is 0.06906055 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $7,776,223.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metya.com/.”

