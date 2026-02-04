iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,994 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 2,331 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IBGL opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2055 and December 15, 2055. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg ICE 2055 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

