Wiki Cat (WKC) Trading Down 25% Over Last Week

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Wiki Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wiki Cat has a market capitalization of $27.73 million and $341.85 thousand worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wiki Cat has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wiki Cat’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 541,210,611,348,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wiki Cat is medium.com/@wikicatcoin. Wiki Cat’s official website is wikicatcoin.com. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 541,216,568,488,668.27106836. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.00000005 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $328,731.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wiki Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wiki Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

