NEXPACE (NXPC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.12 Million

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One NEXPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXPACE has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. NEXPACE has a total market cap of $90.12 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXPACE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NEXPACE Token Profile

NEXPACE was first traded on May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 994,552,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,738,956 tokens. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io. The official message board for NEXPACE is medium.com/@maplestoryu.

Buying and Selling NEXPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 994,552,574.16977337 with 238,738,956.16977337 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.38370851 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $13,257,777.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.