STBL (STBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.63 Million

STBL (STBL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, STBL has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. STBL has a total market capitalization of $16.72 million and $5.63 million worth of STBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STBL token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,237.86 or 1.00378993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

STBL Token Profile

STBL’s genesis date was September 12th, 2025. STBL’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. STBL’s official Twitter account is @stbl_official. STBL’s official website is www.stbl.com.

STBL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STBL (STBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STBL has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of STBL is 0.0337662 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $5,938,995.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.stbl.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

