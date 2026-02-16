Analysts Set Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target at $215.50

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,049,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,993,096.48. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $329,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,979.28. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 11,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.99.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

