Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

SGMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sagimet Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sagimet Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Sagimet Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel sold 12,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $64,861.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 677,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,048.56. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 37,688 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $289,820.72. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,005 shares in the company, valued at $622,928.45. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,101 shares of company stock worth $361,714. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,148,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 798,245 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.39. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead program, CM-101, is a first-in-class fusion protein designed to neutralize the chemokine CCL24 and interrupt key drivers of tissue fibrosis. Preclinical data have demonstrated CM-101’s potential to block fibrotic signaling pathways in multiple organ systems, and the company has advanced the program into early-stage clinical evaluation for indications such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis.

In addition to CM-101, Sagimet maintains a pipeline of preclinical candidates targeting inflammation-driven fibrotic processes.

