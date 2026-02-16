Sen. John Boozman Sells Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Omnicom Group stock on January 15th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.7%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,676,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,891,000 after buying an additional 6,813,441 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,283,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

