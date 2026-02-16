Critical Analysis: Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) vs. Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) and Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Armstrong World Industries and Everus Construction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 0 4 5 1 2.70 Everus Construction Group 0 5 2 0 2.29

Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus price target of $207.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Everus Construction Group has a consensus price target of $102.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Everus Construction Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everus Construction Group has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Everus Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 19.08% 38.97% 17.14% Everus Construction Group 5.18% 36.74% 12.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Everus Construction Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.45 billion 5.98 $264.90 million $6.99 28.67 Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion 1.88 $143.42 million $3.53 29.74

Armstrong World Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everus Construction Group. Armstrong World Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everus Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Everus Construction Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries



Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Everus Construction Group



Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

