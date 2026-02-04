Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $786,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TSLA opened at $421.96 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings topped expectations and Tesla is getting credit for record energy-storage deployments and resilient automotive margins — a near-term catalyst that supports the stock’s rally narrative. Read More.

Q4 earnings topped expectations and Tesla is getting credit for record energy-storage deployments and resilient automotive margins — a near-term catalyst that supports the stock’s rally narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched a lower?priced Model Y AWD at $41,990 to try to stabilize demand and compete on pricing — a tactical move that could help near-term deliveries if uptake is strong. Read More.

Tesla launched a lower?priced Model Y AWD at $41,990 to try to stabilize demand and compete on pricing — a tactical move that could help near-term deliveries if uptake is strong. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s energy business is showing momentum (record Megapack deployments, improving margins) and is repeatedly cited as a material growth pillar beyond cars. That helps justify some bullish analyst views. Read More.

Tesla’s energy business is showing momentum (record Megapack deployments, improving margins) and is repeatedly cited as a material growth pillar beyond cars. That helps justify some bullish analyst views. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term option market: 1?month put sellers can harvest ~2.5% yield after earnings — attractive income for some investors but also signals elevated implied volatility. Read More.

Near-term option market: 1?month put sellers can harvest ~2.5% yield after earnings — attractive income for some investors but also signals elevated implied volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk’s SpaceX–xAI merger is prompting speculation about “cross?pollination” with Tesla (AI, communications, satellites). Potential upside is speculative and timing/structure remain unclear, so impact on TSLA is uncertain. Read More.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX–xAI merger is prompting speculation about “cross?pollination” with Tesla (AI, communications, satellites). Potential upside is speculative and timing/structure remain unclear, so impact on TSLA is uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla plans aggressive 2026 capex (>$20B) to scale factories, AI compute and robotaxis — this supports long?term growth but raises short?term execution and free?cash?flow questions. Read More.

Tesla plans aggressive 2026 capex (>$20B) to scale factories, AI compute and robotaxis — this supports long?term growth but raises short?term execution and free?cash?flow questions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: China — a key market — will ban hidden/popup door handles starting in 2027 after safety incidents; regulatory changes could force costly vehicle redesigns or slow sales in China. Read More.

China — a key market — will ban hidden/popup door handles starting in 2027 after safety incidents; regulatory changes could force costly vehicle redesigns or slow sales in China. Read More. Negative Sentiment: European registrations showed little recovery in January (falls in France and Norway), reinforcing concerns that EV demand softness is weighing on near?term delivery trends. Read More.

European registrations showed little recovery in January (falls in France and Norway), reinforcing concerns that EV demand softness is weighing on near?term delivery trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: Waymo/Alphabet and others are plowing capital into robotaxis (large recent fundraises), increasing the risk Tesla faces in autonomy — a core part of the company’s long?term valuation. Read More.

Competitive threat: Waymo/Alphabet and others are plowing capital into robotaxis (large recent fundraises), increasing the risk Tesla faces in autonomy — a core part of the company’s long?term valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst divergence: Tesla’s post?earnings P/E (~400) leaves little margin for error; some firms cut targets (Phillip Securities, JPMorgan), increasing downside risk if execution or growth disappoints. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.