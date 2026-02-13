Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 6,912 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Strategy from $485.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.14.

Shares of MSTR opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.31. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and have sold 5,243 shares valued at $1,054,220. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

