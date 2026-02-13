Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,116 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 118,743 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $8.27.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHW) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing across a broad range of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on global convertible and high-yield fixed income instruments. By combining traditional and non-traditional income sources, CHW aims to deliver a dynamic income stream that can adapt to varying market conditions.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible bonds, corporate credit, preferred equities, emerging market debt and dividend-paying common stocks.
