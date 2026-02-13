Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,116 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 118,743 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $9,968,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 383,511 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,631,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,656,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 310,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 127.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHW) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing across a broad range of income-producing securities, with an emphasis on global convertible and high-yield fixed income instruments. By combining traditional and non-traditional income sources, CHW aims to deliver a dynamic income stream that can adapt to varying market conditions.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes convertible bonds, corporate credit, preferred equities, emerging market debt and dividend-paying common stocks.

