Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 36,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,491,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,542.51. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,499.02. The trade was a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,550 shares of company stock worth $37,101,667. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

