Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,382 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the January 15th total of 5,449 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CDIOW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

