Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 36,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $621,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after buying an additional 5,163,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic stake in Beta Technologies validates logistics/green?aviation long game — Amazon disclosed a meaningful position in BETA, signaling a potential long?term partner for middle?mile cargo and sustainability initiatives; this supports growth optionality beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Big on BETA

Amazon Pharmacy expands same?day prescriptions to ~4,500 U.S. cities — execution on health/recurring revenue initiatives that can improve gross margins and customer retention over time. Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and cloud demand remain bright — coverage notes continued AWS strength supporting Amazon’s long?term AI/cloud strategy, which underpins revenue and margin leverage once capex cycles roll into services. AWS Momentum Article

AWS CEO pushes back on AI panic — Matt Garman said fears around software/AI overspending are “overblown,” attempting to calm investor sentiment and frame capex as strategic investment. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves — price?target changes from firms (Arete raised modestly; Daiwa trimmed its target but kept a buy) show divergent views on valuation vs. long?term upside. Analyst PT Changes

Market selling over $200B AI capex plan — the big capex announcement has spooked investors, triggering heavy rotation out of Big Tech and pressure on free cash flow expectations. Negative Sentiment: “Bear market” coverage and wider Magnificent Seven sell?off amplify risk sentiment — headlines framing AMZN’s drop as part of a larger Big Tech unwind add to momentum?driven downside. Bear Market Coverage

PR and privacy backlash — Ring terminated a partnership with Flock Safety after criticism stemming from a Super Bowl ad, a near?term reputational headwind for Ring and consumer trust. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk in Europe — Italian tax police conducted searches in Milan in a new tax probe, introducing another regulatory overhang to monitor. Italy Tax Probe

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. DZ Bank raised shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

