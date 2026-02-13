United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $10.44. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $10.2750, with a volume of 9,373,398 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Microelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 133,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 432,141 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 202,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

