Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 11,781 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 3.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Corning worth $79,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $131.60 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,611.50. This represents a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

