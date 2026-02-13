UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $16.29. UMH Properties shares last traded at $16.0280, with a volume of 386,952 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMH. Colliers Securities raised UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 200.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.00%.

In related news, Director William Edward Mitchell bought 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,756.04. The trade was a 7.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in UMH Properties by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 679,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 196,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in UMH Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,842,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

