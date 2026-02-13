Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $14.35. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 64,403 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orion Energy Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Orion Energy Systems comprises about 1.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 6.33% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.

