Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $8.72. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 22,259 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.53%.The company had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Roberts sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $869,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 485,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,750.38. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

