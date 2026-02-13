John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,451 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 96,670 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:JHPI opened at $23.19 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.
John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th.
John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.
