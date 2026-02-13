John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,451 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the January 15th total of 96,670 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JHPI opened at $23.19 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

