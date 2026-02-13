Cibc World Market Inc. Has $19.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF $EDEN

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,308 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $19,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDEN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

