Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Issues Earnings Results

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11, reports. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a diversified Japanese industrial manufacturing company renowned for its expertise in electric wire and cable technologies. The company operates through multiple business segments, including power and communications systems, automotive and electronics materials, and industrial materials. Its product portfolio spans high-performance power cables, optical fibers, wiring harnesses, and various electronic components designed to serve the needs of energy utilities, telecommunications carriers, automotive manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide.

In the power and communications segment, Sumitomo Electric produces underground and submarine power cables, cable accessories and optical fiber cables for high-speed data transmission.

