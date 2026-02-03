HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.900-3.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

HPQ stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. HP has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $43,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HP by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

